Cardano releases 9.0.1 hotfix for validators ahead of Chang hard fork
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Cardano ships node 9.0.1 hotfix before Chang fork
Cardano released node v9.0.1. Intersect recommends it for all mainnet validators. Release notes.
The hotfix targets bootstrap and script behavior. It aims to keep the Chang hard fork process stable. Details.
- Node v9.0.1 is a recommended hotfix for mainnet validators. Source
- Fixes issues tied to bootstrap and script behavior. Source
- Keeps the Chang hard fork on steadier technical footing. Source
Intersect frames the update as recommended for all validators. That signals operational importance ahead of governance changes. Release notes.
Source: Cardano node v9.0.1 on GitHub.