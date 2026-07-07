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Cardano releases 9.0.1 hotfix for validators ahead of Chang hard fork

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Cardano ships node 9.0.1 hotfix before Chang fork

Cardano released node v9.0.1. Intersect recommends it for all mainnet validators. Release notes.

The hotfix targets bootstrap and script behavior. It aims to keep the Chang hard fork process stable. Details.

Node v9.0.1 is a recommended hotfix for mainnet validators. Source

Fixes issues tied to bootstrap and script behavior. Source

Keeps the Chang hard fork on steadier technical footing. Source

Intersect frames the update as recommended for all validators. That signals operational importance ahead of governance changes. Release notes.

Source: Cardano node v9.0.1 on GitHub.