Cardano Foundation takes over Token2049 event hosting rights from EMURGO

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Cardano Foundation takes Token2049 event hosting from EMURGO

Cardano Foundation will host Cardano’s Token2049 ecosystem events. EMURGO handed over the rights.

The Foundation announced the change on July 15. Source: Cardano Foundation.

What changed

Hosting rights for Cardano’s Token2049 events moved to the Foundation announcement

Event marketing and coordination shift from EMURGO to the Foundation

The update adds a governance and execution datapoint for the market

The timing follows sessions with macro‑driven swings and ETF flow chatter. A direct price impact on ADA is not implied.

The takeaway is narrow. The move clarifies who runs Cardano’s presence at Token2049. It gives a concrete checkpoint to track in a fast‑moving cycle.

Primary source

Cardano Foundation confirms hosting rights transfer.