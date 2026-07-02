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Cardano Developers Counter ‘Ghost Chain’ Claims as ADA Trades Between $0.13–$0.15

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Cardano Developers Push Back as ADA Trades in Tight Range

Cardano’s price remains stuck between $0.1344 and $0.1521, while developers release new activity data to counter ongoing “ghost chain” claims.

According to essentialcardano.io and project repositories on GitHub, Cardano shows one of the highest commit rates among major networks. The data contradicts narratives that question developer engagement or network vitality.

On-chain transaction volumes have held steady through June and early July, suggesting consistent network usage despite the lack of price momentum. Market data from TradingView identifies $0.1344 as historical support and $0.1521 as resistance for ADA.

Developers highlighted that frequent updates and testnet integrations continue, even as price action stays flat. This balance between strong builder activity and lagging price underscores the broader crypto pattern of slow market reaction to underlying progress.

Analysts note that these metrics add context, not a price trigger. The report frames Cardano’s development cadence as confirmed through verifiable sources—GitHub commits, protocol dashboards, and public records—rather than sentiment-driven commentary.

If follow-up updates maintain the current pace, institutional monitors may reassess engagement levels across comparable Layer-1 networks. Until then, ADA remains rangebound but active at the protocol level.