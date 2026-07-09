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Cardano releases Node 9.0.2 hotfix for Chang, recommends mainnet staking pools update

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Cardano ships node 9.0.2 hotfix before Chang hard fork

Cardano devs released node 9.0.2. It fixes governance and script checks ahead of Chang, per the release notes.

The patch targets script verification and governance stability. Mainnet staking pool operators are advised to upgrade, according to the same notes.

Node 9.0.2 is live on GitHub.

Hotfix covers script verification and governance stability per notes.

Update recommended for mainnet SPOs by maintainers.

This is last‑mile prep for Chang’s push into on‑chain governance. Validator readiness and script reliability matter here, as the changelog implies.

No guaranteed price catalyst for ADA. But it shows the governance transition is still moving, with fixes landing before the fork source.