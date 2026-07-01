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EMURGO fixes Yoroi wallet sync, Cardano activity recovers, no funds reported lost

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EMURGO fixes Yoroi sync lag. Activity on Cardano starts to rebound.

No protocol exploit. No lost funds. EMURGO says the bug sat in the wallet client, not the network (Yoroi Wallet).

EMURGO patched Yoroi syncing and connectivity issues (Yoroi Wallet).

Active address growth on Cardano reportedly began recovering after the update (Yoroi Wallet).

The incident was a client-side lag, not a Cardano protocol failure (Yoroi Wallet).

No hack, no exploit, no loss-of-funds event (Yoroi Wallet).

Wallet UX drives trust. If balances load slowly, users pull back. EMURGO’s patch restores normal access and reduces uncertainty (Yoroi Wallet).

Activity is returning. The rebound suggests users who paused over Yoroi issues are back on-chain, though it doesn’t imply a price spike or a new adoption wave (Yoroi Wallet).

Keep the framing clean. This was a Yoroi-side reliability fix. The Cardano network kept producing blocks without disruption (Yoroi Wallet).