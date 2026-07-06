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Cardano releases Node 9.0.0 to prepare network for Chang hard fork

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**Cardano Releases Node 9.0.0 Ahead of Chang Hard Fork**

Cardano reached a key checkpoint before the Chang hard fork. IntersectMBO has released node version 9.0.0 on GitHub.

This update is not just maintenance work. It marks the final preparatory stage for Chang — the upgrade expected to bring formal on-chain governance to the Cardano (ADA) network.

Node 9.0.0 enables support for bootstrap governance thresholds. In practice, this means node operators, stake pool operators, and exchanges must upgrade for the network to meet the conditions required for the fork. The faster they migrate, the closer the mainnet gets to activation.

Chang represents the point where Cardano’s governance model becomes operational. Supporters see it as proof the chain’s research-first approach can translate into durable, decentralized control.

The upgrade moves Cardano from roadmap theory into live governance execution.

Source: IntersectMBO GitHub.