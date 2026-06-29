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Cardano Foundation Urges Stake Pool Operators To Vote In Governance Decisions

Cardano Foundation Urges SPOs to Vote Actively

The Cardano Foundation called on Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) to take part in upcoming governance votes instead of relying on automatic abstention.

The move aims to strengthen accountability and engagement in Cardano’s decentralized decision-making. Foundation representatives warned that routine abstention weakens the network’s governance, turning defined rules into passive paperwork.

SPOs operate key network nodes and represent a significant share of Cardano’s decentralized infrastructure. Their voting choices decide whether proposals receive proper review or pass without challenge.

Automatic abstention may appear neutral but creates an accountability gap. Voting is a signal — it shows where participants stand and lets users judge transparency. The foundation stressed that decentralized governance depends not only on the number of voters but on active, informed participation.

The reminder comes as Cardano refines its on-chain governance system. For ADA holders, this announcement is more about network health than price movement: strong governance does not guarantee gains, but weak engagement can erode trust and decentralization over time.

Crypto networks often struggle to maintain voter activity amid complex proposals and limited incentives. Cardano built its identity on structured governance, and the foundation’s message is clear — abstention should be deliberate, not default.