Chainlink powers pricing for 95 tokenized equities on Robinhood Chain
LINK holds ~$8; $8.80 close sets up $10 test
LINK trades at $7.98, down 0.4% today. $10 still caps upside.
Range stays tight. 24h band is $7.87–$8.12 per CoinGecko. Volume sits near $151M. Not a surge. Not a drought.
Immediate support is $7.64–$7.65. Sellers hit it often. No clean break yet. First resistance sits at $8.20–$8.25. Heavier supply zones appear at $8.80–$9.20. Analysts flag this area for confirmation of trend.
TradingView ratings show sell on daily and weekly. Bulls lack confirmation.
A daily close above $8.80 shifts bias. That opens a $10 test. Above $10, the path to the $52.70 ATH can form. Market conditions remain tough.
A trader flags a sell wall. “Next sell wall is ~$9.1,” per CW on X.
- Bull case LINK holds $7.64, breaks $8.25, then clears $9.20 with volume, targets $10. Next resistance $15–$20 in trend.
- Base case Range compresses between $7.65 and $8.25 while the market waits for a catalyst. Accumulation builds a floor.
- Invalidation Weekly close below $7 breaks structure. $5 can return.