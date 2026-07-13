Chainlink powers pricing for 95 tokenized equities on Robinhood Chain

Neutral

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LINK holds ~$8; $8.80 close sets up $10 test

LINK trades at $7.98, down 0.4% today. $10 still caps upside.

Range stays tight. 24h band is $7.87–$8.12 per CoinGecko. Volume sits near $151M. Not a surge. Not a drought.

Immediate support is $7.64–$7.65. Sellers hit it often. No clean break yet. First resistance sits at $8.20–$8.25. Heavier supply zones appear at $8.80–$9.20. Analysts flag this area for confirmation of trend.

TradingView ratings show sell on daily and weekly. Bulls lack confirmation.

A daily close above $8.80 shifts bias. That opens a $10 test. Above $10, the path to the $52.70 ATH can form. Market conditions remain tough.

A trader flags a sell wall. “Next sell wall is ~$9.1,” per CW on X.