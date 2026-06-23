Chainlink launches APAC equity data feeds for Samsung and Toyota

**Chainlink launches APAC equity data feeds for Samsung, Toyota**

Chainlink LINK has expanded its real-world asset (RWA) price feed infrastructure to Asia-Pacific markets, adding live data for companies like Samsung Electronics and Toyota Motor.

The new APAC Equities Streams deliver low-latency pricing from South Korean and Japanese exchanges, enabling on-chain equity derivatives, risk management, and prediction markets. This move follows the earlier launch of US Equities Streams targeting the $80 trillion US stock market.

Chainlink plans further expansion into China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The rollout strengthens its position in the growing RWA tokenization sector, where accurate and verifiable data feeds are key to adoption.

Integration announcements from DeFi protocols using APAC data could boost LINK staking demand.

Confirmed integrations route fee income through the Chainlink network.

Analysts tie the launch to Chainlink’s long-term oracle dominance, not short-term price moves.

Market outlook from cited sources:

Bull case: Two or more major protocol integrations within 60 days.

Base case: Moderate adoption, LINK moves with broader crypto sentiment.

Bear case: Slow uptake compared to US rollout, narrative fades without volumes.

Key structural factor: Each integration into equity perpetuals, spot markets, or prediction platforms increases on-chain usage — historically a driver for LINK as a settlement and staking asset.

Full coverage: Coinspeaker report.