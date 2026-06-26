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DeFi Total Value Locked Falls 39% in 2026 to $70 Billion

**DeFi TVL Drops 39% in 2026, Near $70B**

The decentralized finance sector has seen its total value locked (TVL) fall sharply this year, down about 39% to roughly $70 billion, according to DefiLlama.

This decline reflects weaker token prices, diminished speculative yield demand, and a broad shift toward risk-off positioning. Less collateral is held in protocols, fewer users are chasing complex yield loops, and market participants are more selective.

High-incentive periods once inflated TVL through aggressive leverage and recursive borrowing. Now, falling prices and compressed yields trigger unwinding cycles—lower asset values cut collateral, which reduces borrowing power and drains liquidity further.

Security exploits remain a major drag. Bridge hacks, oracle failures, and vault errors can wipe out returns instantly, pushing users toward safer yields via stablecoins, tokenized Treasuries, or centralized exchange products.

The contraction impacts:

Altcoin liquidity and governance-token demand

Protocol ability to attract deposits without heavy incentives

Investor willingness to pay premiums for governance tokens

While weaker platforms may struggle, stronger protocols with deeper liquidity, clear risk frameworks, and sustainable revenue could gain from user consolidation.

Despite the headline drop, DeFi is not collapsing. The reset is forcing discipline—yield sustainability, transparent risk, and real fee generation now define survival.