Detrade launches daily trading contest with 1,000–5,000 USDT prize pool

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Detrade launches daily PnL contest with $1k–$5k prize pool

Detrade runs a daily trading competition for options and CFDs. The pool starts at 1,000 USDT and can rise to 5,000 USDT.

Daily window. 00:00–23:59 UTC.

Ranking by absolute PnL. Total profit minus total loss. Only eligible futures trades count.

Prize pool scaling. Increases with market activity.

Payouts by share of the daily pool, with minimum rewards shown for a 1,000 USDT pool:

1st place 30% reward 300 USDT

2nd place 15% reward 150 USDT

3rd place 10% reward 100 USDT

4th–5th place 10% reward 50 USDT each

6th–10th place 15% reward 30 USDT each

11th–20th place 12% reward 12 USDT each

21st–30th place 8% reward 8 USDT each

Detrade says it filters manipulative trading.