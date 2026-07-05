Neutral

ETH breaks $1,700 and tests $1,780–$1,820 resistance zone

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ETH rebounds 13% to $1,731; $1,800 in play, Citi trims target

Ethereum (ETH) jumped off $1,500 and trades near $1,731. The $1,800 band is the test.

The short-term downtrend broke from the $1,550 area. The Market Periodical called it a structural shift. Not just a relief move.



Source: TradingView ETHUSD

ETH hit $1,786.09 intraday. That’s the first probe of the $1,780–$1,820 cap that has rejected prior bounces.

Setup improved. Price sits above $1,700 and the 100-hour SMA. RSI holds over 50. A 4-hour RSI bullish divergence preceded the move.

Key levels

Resistance 1,780–1,820; then 1,800–1,850

Support 1,650–1,675; then 1,575–1,600

Citi cut its ETH target to $2,240, still above spot. Source: Coinspeaker.