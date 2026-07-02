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Ethereum backers launch non-profit to connect Wall Street with tokenization

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Ethereum Backers Launch Non-Profit to Bridge Wall Street

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, along with BitMine and SharpLink, has launched a new independent non-profit — Ethereum Institutional.

It’s designed to act as a neutral entry point for Wall Street investors exploring tokenization and stablecoins.

The group officially launched on July 1, 2026 according to PR Newswire and GlobeNewswire reports.

The new organization will take over business development roles previously managed by the Ethereum Foundation, which is now focusing on core research and protocol innovation.

It aims to provide banks and asset managers standardized guidance on using Ethereum for token issuance and digital asset infrastructure.

The initiative signals growing institutional alignment around Ethereum’s role in financial markets.

However, it operates independently from the Ethereum Foundation and should not be viewed as its direct spin-off.

The project’s credibility comes from verified filings and official releases, giving investors a solid reference point as institutions deepen engagement with Ethereum-based systems.