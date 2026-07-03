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K Wave Media sells 88 BTC to repay $6 million debt

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**K Wave Media Sells All 88 BTC to Repay Debt**

U.S. public company K Wave Media (KWM) sold its entire 88 BTC portfolio to pay off $6 million in debt. The sale, confirmed in an SEC filing on June 30, 2026, was triggered by creditor terms and Nasdaq compliance pressure.

The liquidation closed out KWM’s corporate Bitcoin position. The firm said it will now shift focus toward artificial intelligence services rather than crypto treasury assets.

For traders, this is not a broad exit signal from corporate Bitcoin holdings but a single firm’s credit event. The move reflects strategic deleveraging, not a structural change in institutional demand.

Still, the sale adds to current on-chain metrics showing short-term pressure on Bitcoin’s corporate adoption narrative. Market participants will watch for further SEC filings or balance-sheet disclosures that confirm whether similar firms follow suit.