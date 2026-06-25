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SBI and Startale launch trust-backed yen stablecoin for institutions

SBI and Startale launch trust‑bank yen stablecoin JPYSC

SBI Holdings and Startale Group unveiled JPYSC, a yen stablecoin issued by SBI Shinsei Trust and Banking for institutional and cross‑border use according to SBI. SBI VC Trade will distribute the token. Startale leads technical development.

The coin uses a trust‑based model under Japan’s regulated trust‑bank framework per SBI. This places issuance and reserves inside a supervised bank to support redemption and compliant custody source.

Institutional settlement is the target. Cross‑border payments are in scope SBI.

What to watch

- How fast exchanges, wallets and merchants integrate JPYSC

- Adoption beyond SBI VC Trade

- Early corporate treasury and settlement pilots in Japan