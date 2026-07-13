SBI 추진 그룹 전체 온체인 전환

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**SBI to Move Entire Group On-Chain**

Japan’s financial giant SBI announced plans to migrate all group operations onto blockchain infrastructure.

The company has previously backed Gauntlet’s funding round and invested in institutional-grade blockchain platforms.

SBI highlighted South Korea as its “second hub” for blockchain expansion, suggesting greater regional integration of on-chain financial services.

The move signals broader institutional adoption and on-chain transition within Japan’s traditional finance sector.