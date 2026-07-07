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Swift and Chainlink test tokenized asset settlement connecting traditional finance and blockchains

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Swift and Chainlink ran trials that link traditional finance messaging to on-chain settlement using Chainlink CCIP. Tokenized settlement is being tested inside existing banking rails.

Swift and Chainlink test CCIP for tokenized settlement

The joint work focuses on connecting Swift’s infrastructure with blockchain environments via CCIP. Source: Chainlink press release on Swift–Chainlink tokenized asset settlement.

Swift and Chainlink reported trials for tokenized asset settlement Chainlink press release.

Tests use Chainlink CCIP to bridge traditional systems with blockchains Chainlink press release.

Sign that tokenization is moving into established financial plumbing Chainlink press release.

Why CCIP keeps showing up

CCIP is pitched as a bridge across chains and between off-chain and on-chain systems. Trials with Swift test that claim in live workflows Chainlink press release.

Swift’s role adds weight. It sits at the center of cross-border messaging and settlement processes for institutions Chainlink press release.

The institutional read

Institutions prioritize interoperability, standards, and risk controls over slogans. Each live test with major networks moves tokenized settlement from theory to implementation Chainlink press release.