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Tether launched Alloy synthetic dollar backed by tokenized gold

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**Tether launches gold-backed synthetic dollar Alloy**

Tether introduced **Alloy**, a synthetic dollar backed by its gold token XAUt. The product expands Tether’s model beyond cash‑based stablecoins.

Alloy’s first asset, **aUSDT**, mimics USDT’s dollar peg but relies on over‑collateralized gold reserves, not bank deposits.

It functions as a synthetic instrument providing dollar exposure through tokenized gold.

The launch signals Tether’s intent to build a multi‑collateral platform rather than stay within fiat reserves. It also positions the company closer to a financial‑infrastructure player than a single‑token issuer.

The model introduces new variables — collateral pricing, liquidation rules, and redemption dynamics — giving users a mix of stablecoin familiarity and commodity exposure.

For Tether, Alloy links its two major products: **USDT** as the liquidity layer and **XAUt** as the commodity base. The success of aUSDT will depend on its performance in volatile markets.

More details on Tether’s announcement are available on the official Tether website.