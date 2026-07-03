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Tether freezes USDT in 131 TRON wallets after OFAC sanctions update

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Tether freezes USDT on 131 TRON addresses after OFAC update

Tether blocked tokens tied to 131 TRON wallets. The move followed an OFAC SDN list update (OFAC SDN update).

Chainalysis analyzed the action, focusing on address-level enforcement. The update targeted crypto-linked funding networks.

USDT on 131 TRON wallets was frozen after the SDN change (OFAC SDN update).

The broader update listed 134 crypto addresses, including Monero addresses (OFAC SDN update).

Issuers can enforce blacklists at the token level, not just at venues.

Stablecoin controls are direct now. Issuers can block addresses when they hit sanctions lists. Stablecoins are not bearer assets like Bitcoin.

This keeps stablecoins usable on regulated exchanges and payment rails. The trade-off is issuer enforcement.

TRON’s role is volume. Most USDT flows on TRON today. That’s where actions surface when lists name crypto addresses.

Scope is limited. TRON is not sanctioned. Only the named addresses are affected (OFAC SDN update).

Impact is usually indirect. Pegs and prices may not move. But desks and processors reassess stablecoin compliance risk.

Key source: OFAC SDN list.