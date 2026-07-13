T-Rex launches World Cup event with $150,000 rewards until July 31
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T‑Rex launches World Cup event with $150,000 rewards, runs on Arbitrum Orbit L2
T‑Rex started a World Cup promo with a $150,000 prize pool. The data and participation layer runs on Arbitrum Orbit L2 by EVG (source).
Ends July 31. Payouts expected July 24 (source).
T‑Rex is a Web3 identity and data layer. The Chrome extension turns browsing into on‑chain value (source).
Backers include Portal Ventures and Framework Ventures. Total funding cited at $17 million (source).
- Total rewards: $150,000 equivalent (source)
- Extra: future T‑REX Persona airdrop and limited SR badge for participants (source)
How to join:
- Open the T‑REX portal and install the official Chrome extension. Complete one of two missions (source)
- MEXC mission: deposit 100 USDT and make your first prediction‑market trade. Perks include 10 USDT trial funds and, upon completion, 20 USDC for new users or 10 USDC for existing users (source)
- Crisp partner mission: sign up, deposit, and make at least one prediction. Crisp Pro membership available to 50 users (source)