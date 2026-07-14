Spot XRP ETFs post zero inflows and end eight-week streak

Bearish

Share 2 min

XRP spot ETFs logged zero inflows on Monday, July 13, ending an eight-week streak of net buys. Cumulative net flows since the November 2025 launch stand at $1.48 billion.

The turn started last week. A $7.29 million single-day outflow hit on July 8, then only $107,000 trickled in on Friday, July 11, before flows flatlined Monday, per SoSoValue.



Source: SoSoValue

Rejection at $1.15 in early July weakened the buy-the-dip narrative, per CoinStats. The first red week in two months followed, as tracked by SoSoValue.

Seven U.S. spot XRP ETFs hold about $988 million AUM and roughly 970.9 million XRP in custody as of July 9, down from a peak above $1 billion earlier in 2026, per FinanceFeeds. The AUM figure, versus $1.48 billion net inflows, shows how price depreciation erased gains even while flows stayed mostly positive.

Key technicals, per TradingView:

- Price trades in a descending channel.

- Below 50-day EMA at $1.16.

- Below 100-day EMA at $1.26.

- Below 200-day EMA at $1.47.

- RSI near 39, sellers in control.

- Support at $1.04; a break risks $0.78.



Source: TradingView

Flows have shown sensitivity to near-term price rejection in prior episodes, as documented by Coinspeaker.