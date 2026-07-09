Coinspeaker 4 0

Bearish

Weak demand and ETF outflows keep Bitcoin consolidating around $63,000

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ETF inflows fade. Apparent demand stays negative. Bitcoin consolidates while bids thin out.

Analyst Darkfost tracks “apparent demand” at roughly -75,000 BTC, off the -275,000 BTC low but still below zero. He notes long-term holders aren’t absorbing miner supply, keeping demand weak. Source: Darkfost.

ETF demand shows fatigue. Net inflows have been largely absent in recent weeks outside a brief July 2–4 window. Source: Coinspeaker.

Macro offers no clear catalyst. The market is stabilizing, but the bid remains fragile until spot accumulation outruns issuance. Source.

Citi reset its ETF inflow assumptions to zero, removing a key bull pillar. Source: Coinspeaker.

“BTC still hasn’t bottomed for this cycle. The final capitulation is yet to happen,” says Ted. Source: Ted.

What to watch next:

- Demand gap: Apparent demand must flip positive to signal sustained spot absorption. Source.

- ETFs: Continued net outflows would keep pressure on price. Source.

- Bear trigger: A resurgence of ETF outflows with macro risk-off puts a sub-$60,000 break on the table. Source: Coinspeaker.