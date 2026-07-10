BNB Chain publishes Haber hard fork specs, targeting faster finality and validation

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BNB Chain posts node v1.4.0 for “Haber” hard fork, targeting faster, cheaper ops

BNB Chain shipped node v1.4.0 tied to the Haber hard fork. The release focuses on performance and validation changes per GitHub.

For BNB, this is about keeping builders and users. Faster infra helps retention in a crowded L1/L2 field. Validators and infra teams need time to prepare, so fork specs land early source.

BNB Chain published node v1.4.0 details for the Haber hard fork GitHub.

Update targets node performance and transaction state validation release notes.

Goal: keep developers active with a faster, more reliable stack source.

Why it matters now. Protocol upgrades don’t move price like court rulings or ETF filings, but they decide fees, scale, and cross-chain flow. Those mechanics drive user costs and app UX over time source.

Traders’ read. Treat this as a series, not a one-off. If follow-up commits and validator adoption confirm direction, throughput and finality should improve, supporting ecosystem stickiness source.

Bottom line. Watch validator readiness and post-fork performance. Shipping matters when liquidity is selective and regulation remains tight; networks that keep improving tend to hold attention in choppy cycles source.