Chainlink integrates CCIP with Arbitrum Orbit, enabling layer-3 cross-chain messaging

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Chainlink CCIP now supports Arbitrum Orbit. L3 builders get safer cross-chain messaging.

Source: Chainlink press release

Chainlink CCIP integrated with Arbitrum Orbit.

L3s gain standardized cross-chain messages and data.

This strengthens Chainlink’s infra role.

Arbitrum Orbit builds app chains on the Arbitrum stack. Arbitrum

CCIP standardizes value and messages across networks. Chainlink

Why it matters.

App-specific chains still need secure connectivity.

Updates decide scale, incentives, and user cost.

Builders stay where the base improves.

Context for traders.

Liquidity is selective.

Regulatory pressure remains.

Shipping useful updates holds attention.

Watch the follow‑up data.

The signal is infrastructure adoption.

Source-backed, not a one-off headline.

Source: Chainlink CCIP x Arbitrum Orbit