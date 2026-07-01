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Circle mints another $1 billion USDC on Solana, boosting DeFi liquidity

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Circle minted ~$1B in USDC on Solana around July 1, per Solscan. Another $1B hit mid‑June.

Circle mints $1B USDC on Solana again. 2026 gross issuance hits $64.25B

Circle minted another $1B USDC on Solana Solscan

Another $1B mint landed mid‑June Solscan

2026 gross USDC issuance is $64.25B Solscan

Gross issuance is not circulating supply Solscan

Gross is cumulative mints.

Supply nets out burns and redemptions.

The $64.25B is throughput.

Not live USDC on Solana. Solscan

Why it matters.

Stablecoins power swaps and leverage.

USDC is collateral.

It settles trades on‑chain.

More USDC signals dollar demand.

Market makers need it.

DeFi protocols need it.

Retail also uses it. Solscan

More depth improves routing.

Lending gets tighter spreads.

Big orders face less slippage.

Solana trades fast and cheap.

Flows move in and out.

Meme coins add velocity.

DEX volume stays high.

Fresh USDC backs that activity.

It shows active dollar flow. Solscan