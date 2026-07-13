Coinbase introduces Smart Wallet verification for dApp approvals across Base and Ethereum

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Coinbase rolls out Smart Wallet verification for multi‑chain dApps

Coinbase shipped Smart Wallet verification upgrades to simplify and secure dApp authorizations across Base and the Ethereum mainnet (source).

The aim is clearer prompts and safer approvals.

New verification flow in Smart Wallet (Coinbase)

Supports multi‑chain dApp authorization (Coinbase)

Targets fewer UX mistakes on Base and Ethereum (Coinbase)

Why it matters: users see what they approve and spot suspicious requests faster. That tightens security, not just design (Coinbase).

Base angle: easier moves between Base and Ethereum can keep activity in Coinbase’s stack if developers adopt and users notice the smoother flow (Coinbase).

What to watch: developer uptake, user behavior, and any follow‑up integrations or metrics that show real usage, not headlines (Coinbase).