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DOJ seizes Huione cloud infrastructure in crypto laundering crackdown

**DOJ Shuts Down Huione Group’s Cloud Infrastructure in Crypto Laundering Crackdown**

U.S. authorities seized backend cloud infrastructure linked to Huione Group’s money-laundering network. This marks a shift toward targeting operational systems that keep illicit crypto markets alive.

The Justice Department says the seized cloud account belonged to Huione subsidiaries. Investigators allege Huione supports scam compounds, fraud networks, and laundering channels moving funds through stablecoins, OTC desks, and cross-border payment rails.

Unlike wallet freezes, this action hits the infrastructure layer — the backbone that fraud operators depend on even after front-end services disappear.

Huione has been a focal point in Southeast Asian scam probes, with platforms allegedly combining messaging apps, payment processors, USDT, OTC brokers, and hosting providers to move money fast.

Regulators remain focused on stablecoins. Their liquidity and global accessibility are valuable for legitimate payments but equally attractive to criminals. Enforcement now pushes cloud providers and payment platforms to block high-risk clients more aggressively.

For crypto firms, this is a clear signal: compliance risk is moving deeper into core services. Infrastructure-level disruption is becoming a central tactic against scam economies.