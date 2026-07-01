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Ethereum staking hits record high while ETH price stays under pressure

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ETH hangs near $1,500 as Beacon Chain staking hits highs

ETH trades close to $1,500, while Beacon Chain staking continues to climb. Liquid supply tightens, but demand still looks soft according to Etherscan.

ETH price stays pressured around $1,500 source.

Staking deposits push toward record highs Etherscan.

More staked ETH means less liquid supply on exchanges source.

It is a supply constraint, not a guaranteed reversal source.

Traders still focus on the chart. Price near $1,500 keeps ETH at a key zone for support and liquidation risk. Bounces invite hope, rejections bring sellers back source.

On-chain looks firmer. ETH locked in staking is less liquid than exchange balances. That reduces easily sold supply when volatility rises Etherscan.

Less liquid supply heightens sensitivity to demand. If demand stays weak, price can still slip. If demand improves into thinner supply, rebounds can sharpen source.

No forced squeeze here. Staking builds structural support under a fragile chart, while the market waits for clearer demand signals Etherscan.

What to watch next. Bulls want stabilization and key level reclaim on price. On-chain watchers want steady staking growth without withdrawal pressure later source.

Source: Etherscan. Article by News Desk, edited by Samuel Rae.