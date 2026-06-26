Нейтральная

Senate delays CLARITY Act vote as housing bill dispute escalates

CLARITY Act stays on Senate calendar. July floor time is tight.

H.R. 3633 sits as Calendar No. 423 in the Senate. No vote is scheduled. The bill must clear standard Senate procedures before passage. Congress.gov H.R. 3633 and Senate General Orders list the status.

A separate fight squeezes time. The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act triggered a standoff. CBS reports President Trump canceled a June 24, 2026 signing, linking it to the SAVE America Act dispute. CBS News housing bill report.

Why crypto cares. The housing bill text would bar a U.S. CBDC until Dec 31, 2030, with exemptions for stablecoins. That pulls CBDC and stablecoin policy into the same scheduling fight.

What’s at stake. Market-structure rules could define who regulates what, how tokens are classified, and compliance paths for exchanges and issuers. Delays keep uncertainty for firms building in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin markets like USDT.

Watch next:

- Does Senate leadership set July floor time or punt to post-recess

- Whether CBDC limits and stablecoin carve-outs stay linked to broader market-structure talks, even across separate bills

Bottom line. The CLARITY Act is active but not assured. The calendar may decide movement more than policy.

Sources: Congress.gov H.R. 3633; CBS News housing bill report; Senate General Orders.