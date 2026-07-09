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43 min ago
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Tether invests $25 million in decentralized telecom for mobile connectivity

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Tether puts $25M into decentralized mobile connectivity

Tether invested $25 million in a decentralized mobile connectivity protocol. The company disclosed the deal on its site here.

The move pushes Tether deeper into telecom infrastructure and physical networks. It signals activity beyond issuing USDT.

Tether says it is widening its field of ambition. It is buying into infrastructure around digital money per the release.