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XRP Tests $1 Support After $40 Million Long Liquidations

XRP drops to $1 support as $40M longs liquidated

The June 26 sell-off pushed XRP back to the key $1 psychological level, testing whether buyers can hold support amid heavy leverage unwinding.

Daily charts show XRP still inside a multi‑month falling wedge.

The $1.10–$1.12 area is seen as the short‑term reclaim zone.

Lower monthly support sits near $0.91.

On June 25, long liquidations hit $40.73M — the largest single‑day wipeout since February 2026.

Over 97% of XRP long positions were closed within 24 hours, accelerating the drop.

Round‑number levels like $1 often act as references for traders and bots.

Losing it decisively could shift focus to $0.91.

Bulls need to keep $1 intact and push past $1.10–$1.12 to regain momentum.

Until then, the market remains exposed to further downside after the leverage flush.

Sources: Crypto.news, BeInCrypto.