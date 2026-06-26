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Deribit settles $10.63 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options

**Deribit settles $10.63B in BTC and ETH options expiry**

Deribit’s June quarterly expiry cleared a combined **$10.63B** in options across Bitcoin and Ethereum. The batch data shows $9.06B in BTC notional and $1.57B in ETH notional.

BTC max pain was at $70,000, ETH at $2,000 — both above spot prices at settlement. Put-call ratios stood at 0.63 for BTC and 0.50 for ETH, indicating calls made up a significant portion of the expiring contracts.

Large quarterly expiries like this often reset derivatives positioning. Traders may close or roll contracts, impacting implied volatility and dealer hedging flows.

Market attention now shifts to:

- Where new open interest builds.

- Whether BTC moves toward max pain levels or sees more downside protection.

- ETH performance alongside stablecoin liquidity trends.

The expiry took place during a weak spot market, making upcoming positioning shifts and volatility changes critical for traders.

_Source: Deribit Metrics_