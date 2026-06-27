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SUI Group expands Bluefin loan to 6M SUI until 2028

**SUI Group boosts Bluefin loan to 6M SUI**

SUI Group has increased its lending to Bluefin by **4 million SUI**, bringing the total loan to **6 million SUI**. The arrangement matures in **September 2028**.

The revenue share for SUI Group rises to **11%**, paid in SUI tokens.

Bluefin gains substantial liquidity at a time when crypto markets are still searching for direction. Altcoin fundamentals—usage, liquidity, compliance—are starting to weigh more heavily on sentiment, independent of Bitcoin’s moves.

This deal is significant because:

It connects a publicly recognized entity to on-chain DeFi lending activity.

It provides investors a benchmark for evaluating network adoption versus speculation.

It extends the loan horizon to over two years, indicating long-term commitment.

Market watchers should track official disclosures, on-chain data, governance updates, and liquidity flows to determine if this fuels sustained demand for SUI and Bluefin or fades as a short-lived headline.