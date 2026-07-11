탈루스가 ACC 엑셀러레이터 최종 7개 프로젝트 선정
1 min
Talus finalized the ACC accelerator’s final cohort. Seven DeAI and Web3 projects made the cut.
The program is in-house at Talus. The finalists span RWA, DeFi, DePIN, and AI.
- Superstake.fun — AI-powered real-money gaming platform
- Agama — RWA-focused DeFi platform
- Noodles Finance — DeFi trading and data analytics platform
- Diffuse Prime — structured leverage and lending protocol
- Urchin — DePIN crowdsourced data platform
- Sui Pump — token launch platform
- SumPlus — AI agent-based asset management platform