취미생활방📮
2 hours ago
Neutral

탈루스가 ACC 엑셀러레이터 최종 7개 프로젝트 선정

min

Talus finalized the ACC accelerator’s final cohort. Seven DeAI and Web3 projects made the cut.

The program is in-house at Talus. The finalists span RWA, DeFi, DePIN, and AI.

  • Superstake.fun — AI-powered real-money gaming platform
  • Agama — RWA-focused DeFi platform
  • Noodles Finance — DeFi trading and data analytics platform
  • Diffuse Prime — structured leverage and lending protocol
  • Urchin — DePIN crowdsourced data platform
  • Sui Pump — token launch platform
  • SumPlus — AI agent-based asset management platform