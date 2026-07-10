Tether expands USDT on TON for payments and yield protocols

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Tether expands USDT on TON yield apps tied to Telegram.

Tether extended native USDT utility across TON-linked yield protocols, deepening stablecoin use inside Telegram’s crypto economy according to Tether.

USDT on TON goes beyond trading pairs. It targets payments, transfers, and app-level balances inside Telegram-connected apps source.

Tether is running incentive campaigns to pull in builders and users on TON source.

The broader read: stablecoin competition is shifting to distribution, network placement, yield design, and compliance. Reserve size matters, but embedded distribution matters more when users already live in the app.

Tether expanded native USDT utility on TON-linked yield protocols source.

The move strengthens stablecoin activity inside Telegram’s TON ecosystem source.

USDT on TON is now a payments and app-utility story, not only a trading-pair story source.

Why it matters now: the market is sorting where capital and users flow. Distribution channels for stablecoins are getting denser. This update is a data point to track, not a guaranteed turning point source.