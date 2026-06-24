Бычья

0x enables USDC pay-per-request Swap API access for AI agents

0x opens Swap API to AI agents. Pay per request in USDC. No API keys.

Agents pay from wallets using HTTP 402. Micro-fees unlock quotes, routes, swaps.

Key points

- 0x enables per-call payments in USDC for its Swap API, removing API keys and subscriptions. Source: Crypto Briefing.

- The model revives HTTP 402 “Payment Required” for machine-to-machine payments using stablecoins. Source: Crypto Briefing.

- AI agents can pay small fees per quote, route, or swap request, tapping decentralized liquidity without manual billing. Source: Crypto Briefing.

Why it matters for investors

- DeFi demand driver. Usage-based access can pull more bots, wallets, and tools into on-chain liquidity.

- Stablecoin rail adoption. USDC gains a machine-payments use case beyond human transfers.

- AI x crypto infra. Payments and wallet identity may become the default backend for autonomous software.

Caveats

- Early stage. Security, permissions, wallet controls, and payment reliability must mature before scale. Source: Crypto Briefing.

Sources

- Announcement coverage: Crypto Briefing.