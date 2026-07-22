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Vibecoding launches “Human Indicator” ranking for Korean econ influencers

A new site tracks Korean economy influencers and ranks their calls by accuracy. Users can review past predictions and outcomes.

The platform is Human Indicator by Vibecoding. It aggregates public statements, tags direction and date, then scores hit rates.

Key features:

- Ranking board with win rates and recent streaks

- Individual profiles with historical calls and verification notes

- Filters by asset class, timeframe, and topic

Use case for crypto investors:

- Compare macro calls that may affect BTC and ETH volatility

- Track risk-on/off signals aligned with KR macro sentiment

- Backtest influencer accuracy before reacting to new posts

A highlighted profile shows frequent correct calls attributed to a “Team Lead Park Jong-hoon.” The site displays his historical hit rate and dated calls on the leaderboard. Verify details on the profile page and the methodology section on Human Indicator.

Note: All data, profiles, and scores are taken from the platform’s public pages.