연준은 기준금리를 3.50~3.75%로 동결하고 유동성 유지

Bearish

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Fed holds rates at 3.50–3.75%. Liquidity stance unchanged. Inflation still above 2%.

The FOMC kept the federal funds target at 3.50–3.75%, citing steady economic expansion and ongoing policy to maintain ample reserves. No balance sheet changes mentioned.

Inflation remains above target. The statement points to supply shocks, including energy, as key drivers of recent price pressures.

Geopolitical risk rises. The Fed flags elevated uncertainty from Middle East tensions but says activity is holding up.

Three officials wanted a hike. Beth M. Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie K. Logan argued for raising rates at this meeting.

Market takeaways:

- Higher-for-longer risk persists.

- Rate-sensitive assets may stay under pressure.

- Crypto correlation to liquidity remains key; no fresh easing signal.