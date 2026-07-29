KOSPI slump triggers margin calls; authorities tighten won liquidity

Bearish

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Title: KOSPI drops; margin calls trigger as authorities move to curb KRW inflation

KOSPI plunges. Margin and credit accounts face liquidations.

Authorities tighten to cool won inflation. They roll back liquidity from broad subsidies. This aims to stabilize prices and funding markets.

For crypto investors:

- Risk-off hits KRW assets. Outflows can pressure won-denominated crypto pairs and local exchanges.

- Higher funding stress can cut leverage on BTC and ETH among KRW traders.

- If KRW weakens, offshore USD pairs may see bid as local capital hedges via stablecoins like USDT.

No official sources provided in the input.