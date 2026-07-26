취미생활방 운영진이 AMA 경품 일부 부정 지급 인정·담당자 교체

Neutral

Delete this article? This action is irreversible.

Hobby Community Admin apologizes for AMA prize misallocation, removes staffer

The Hobby Community room admitted prize misallocation in an AMA event and removed the responsible staff member. High-value prizes were confirmed delivered correctly.

What happened

- The admin confirmed that, in an AMA run via a shared recipient list tool, some prizes went to the staffer’s acquaintances.

- AirPods and other high-value rewards from the same day’s AMA were delivered as intended.

Actions taken

- The community ended cooperation with the staffer involved.

- Operations and review procedures will be re-audited to prevent recurrence.

What’s next

- A separate make-good event will be held soon to restore trust. Details will follow.

The admin apologized for confusion, delays in the statement, and any disappointment caused.