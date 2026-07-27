Claude leaks shared chats; sensitive user data appears online
1 min
They say CLAUDE is experiencing severe personal data exposure.
An enormous number of conversations are publicly visible on Google.
If you hit the share button, assume it’s already public.
> API keys, credentials, and crypto wallets
> Personal resumes with real names, addresses, and phone numbers
> A lawyer reviewing potential ethics violations
> Internal company project details from an engineer
> Things that appear to be people’s Social Security numbers
👉Original
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