Claude leaks shared chats; sensitive user data appears online

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They say CLAUDE is experiencing severe personal data exposure.

An enormous number of conversations are publicly visible on Google.

If you hit the share button, assume it’s already public.

> API keys, credentials, and crypto wallets

> Personal resumes with real names, addresses, and phone numbers

> A lawyer reviewing potential ethics violations

> Internal company project details from an engineer

> Things that appear to be people’s Social Security numbers

👉Original

#CLAUDE