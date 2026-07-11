ARK인베스트는 OUSD가 수익배분에도 당분간 USDT의 유동성 해자 못 넘는다고 본다

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ARK Invest: OUSD won’t displace USDT

Open USD draws 150 companies. ARK says USDT keeps the moat.

- 150 firms back OUSD. Moats aren’t consortium size. Moats are liquidity and flows. Also habits and brand.

- OUSD pays platforms, not users. Yield splits with distributors. Core businesses won’t be moved.

- Binance holds 45B USDT. USDT is the base quote. 90% yield gives $1.55B yearly. ARK calls risking $25B irrational.

- On exchanges, stablecoins aren’t cash only. They’re quotes, collateral, and buffers. Also working capital and units. Switching risks liquidity and volume.

- Interests diverge in the consortium. Wallets and lenders want balances. Payments want higher turnover. Some will supply OUSD. Others will use its rails.

- OUSD still can matter. But revenue sharing won’t beat liquidity. The moat is embedded money flows. Not reserve rates.