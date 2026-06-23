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Ethereum ETF outflows pressure price despite active network usage

**ETH ETF outflows keep pressure on price**

Ethereum’s weak price action is colliding with ongoing outflows from spot ETH ETFs, according to Farside Investors data. Traders remain focused on whether institutional selling pressure is overshadowing strong on-chain activity.

Recent ETF flow updates are serving as a key gauge of regulated product demand. Negative flows are often read as a sign of reduced institutional appetite — even when metrics for staking, DeFi usage, stablecoin settlements, and layer-2 growth remain active.

The market context matters.

BTC and ETH face macro, ETF, and derivatives-driven pressure. <liAltcoins are judged mainly on usage, liquidity strength, or clear catalysts.

For Ethereum, the question is whether these ETF outflows are short-term reallocations or signs of a deeper shift. If flows stabilize, traders may return focus to network fundamentals. Persistent outflows could keep sentiment cautious.

The update fits into a larger structural trend: digital assets are becoming more institutional, more policy-driven, and reliant on regulated access points. Each verified flow report provides traders with clearer signals amid volatile price movements and key support/resistance tests.