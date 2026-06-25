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Bitcoin Falls Below $60,000 as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $1 Billion

Bitcoin breaks $60K, triggers $1B liquidations

Bitcoin fell toward $59,000, slipping below the key $60,000 level. CoinGlass data showed over $1 billion in crypto futures liquidations during the move.

The break hit a psychological support used by dip buyers, options traders, and macro funds. The fast drop forced out leveraged positions, sparking selling across thin liquidity conditions.

CoinGlass data indicates leverage was the weak point. Heavy margined longs clustered near $60K made the market vulnerable. Once the level broke, automatic selling accelerated downside pressure.

The wave reset funding rates and open interest, but short-term impact is high volatility and uncertainty. Traders now watch if excess leverage is cleared, or if weak prices and deteriorating ETF flows keep pressure on.

The move affects not just BTC, but the whole crypto complex, including Ethereum and altcoins. Liquidation data becomes a key dashboard in coming sessions.

Source: CoinGlass