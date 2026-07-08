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Bitget Wallet claims it surpassed 100 million users amid wallet competition

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Bitget Wallet claims 100M users. Wallet “front door” battle intensifies.

Bitget Wallet says it has passed 100 million users worldwide. The claim spotlights wallets as the first screen in crypto distribution (Chainwire).

Treat it as a company claim. Not a price signal. Downloads, registrations, active, and retained users differ. That gap matters.

Wallets sit closer to on-chain flow. If a wallet streamlines swaps, dApps, and payments, it stops being storage. It becomes the interface.

Bitget Wallet states 100M global users (Chainwire)

Release flags growth in swaps, dApp browsing, and non-custodial onboarding

Distribution shifts to wallets that own the first screen

Market read: keep the caveat. Log it as fresh data in a crowded field, not a one-way trade.

What to watch next:

Follow-through in source data or filings

On-chain records that confirm traction

Another wallet move or feature push

Fresh dashboard data

A governance vote or a stronger market reaction

If momentum holds, it can seed a broader trend. If it stalls, it still marks where attention sat this week.

Source: Chainwire