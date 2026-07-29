Korea plans to limit single-stock leverage ETFs to professional investors

Bearish

Single-stock leverage ETFs and ETNs in Korea may face tighter rules. The FSC is weighing investor limits and lower leverage after a sharp market drop and higher volatility.

Key points

- The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is considering restricting single-stock leveraged products to professional investors only.

- Professional investor criteria: at least one year within the past five years with month-end average financial investment balance of KRW 50 million.

- Leverage caps could be cut below the current 2x.

Impact for crypto-exposed equity traders

- If implemented, retail access to high-beta single-stock leverage could shrink.

- Positioning may rotate to broader index products or offshore venues.

- No direct change to BTC or ETH, but risk appetite locally could cool.

Source

- FSC policy discussion reported by local media Read the article.