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Tether freezes 131 TRON wallets after updated U.S. OFAC sanctions

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Tether Freezes 131 TRON Wallets Linked to OFAC Sanctions

Tether blocked USDT across 131 wallets on the TRON network following updated U.S. OFAC sanctions.

The move aligns with a new round of designations targeting wallets allegedly tied to an ISIS-K crypto-financing network. Data comes directly from OFAC and Chainalysis sources.

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Tether’s action marks another enforcement-driven freeze under its ongoing compliance with global anti-terror financing rules. The OFAC update published on July 1, 2026, lists:

- 131 addresses on TRON,

- 134 total crypto identifiers,

- and 3 additional Monero addresses.

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While the block affects specific wallets, TRON itself is not sanctioned.

The focus remains narrow—these particular addresses are frozen under OFAC authority, not the underlying network or asset class.

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For investors, the update reinforces that regulatory monitoring around USDT and other stablecoins remains active.

No immediate trading or price shifts are implied, but compliance actions like this can shape liquidity flows and counterparty confidence.

The incident adds another data point in the stablecoin regulatory landscape—part of an ongoing pattern rather than a one-off shock.