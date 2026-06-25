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ICE and OKX launch venture to bring equities onto blockchain rails

**ICE and OKX Launch Tokenized Assets Venture**

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and OKX have formed a joint venture to bring tokenized equities and real-world assets onto blockchain rails. ICE’s participation is significant — it operates core market infrastructure including the New York Stock Exchange.

The initiative targets blockchain-based exposure to listed stocks and financial products. It links regulated market data, custody, issuance and settlement to tokenized offerings. Tokenized equities offer faster settlement, fractional ownership and 24/7 transfer, but require clear rules on custody, redemption and shareholder rights.

Established players bring compliance frameworks and market credibility absent in many crypto-native startups. This strengthens the institutional pathway for tokenized stocks.

The move fits into a wider market trend — the narrowing gap between crypto and traditional finance. Stablecoins, tokenized funds and private asset contracts are part of the same institutional theme.

For investors, the ICE–OKX deal signals continued momentum in real-world asset tokenization, even when spot prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins face liquidity stress and policy risk.

Full release: Business Wire